Prized Saddles Stolen from Collin County Family Barn

Thieves targeted a Collin County family and stole two prized saddles from a barn just north of McKinney.

One of the saddles was a custom-made Bob Marshall barrel racing saddle, worth about $3,000. It took three months to craft and was only in Charmaine Sundberg’s possession for a couple weeks before it was stolen.

“It can be replaced, but unfortunately my daughters can’t,” Sundberg said. “That one is priceless.”

The other stolen saddle was won by Sundberg’s 12-year-old daughter Vie Vie in the 2016 Blue Ridge Playday season – a trophy for barrel racing.

“It really meant a lot to me because I earned that,” Vie Vie said. “Me and my horse worked so hard for that saddle all year.”

The saddles were kept in the tack room of the family’s barn, which is tucked away off of a two-lane county road north of McKinney, leading dad Sean Sundberg to believe thieves knew exactly what they were looking for.

“It’s kind of a warning sign for everybody,” Sundberg said. “Even though we are way back here, tucked away off the main drag, things can happen and people can be watching you.”

The family has since put up security cameras to keep a close eye on their property.

The Collin County Sheriff’s Office put out an alert for the stolen saddles on Tuesday, asking anyone with information to call Investigator Griffin at 972-547-5371.