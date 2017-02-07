President Donald Trump offered to destroy the career of an unnamed Texas state senator at a White House meeting with law enforcement officials on Tuesday.

At a meeting with sheriffs from around the country, Sheriff Harold Eavenson, from Rockwall County, Texas, told Trump that a state senator opposed seizing assets prior to someone being convicted of a crime.

"We have a state senator in Texas that was talking about introducing legislation that would require a conviction before we can receive that forfeiture money," Eavenson said.

Eavenson then added that drug cartels would "build a monument to him in Mexico if he could get that state legislation passed."

Trump then asked Eavenson to name the senator, which he declined to do.

"Want to give his name? We'll destroy his career," said Trump.

Trump's response drew laughter from some in the room, including Eavenson.

Reached by email, Eavenson again declined to name the senator and said he didn't take Trump's comment seriously.

"[I] took his comment to mean he did not at all agree with the senator's position, nor do I," Eavenson said.

Trump also spoke on a wide range of issues at the meeting, including border security, drug addiction, human trafficking and terrorism.