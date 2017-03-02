President George W. Bush Stops by the Ellen Show

In this photo released by Warner Bros., a taping of "The Ellen DeGeneres Show" is seen at the Warner Bros. lot in Burbank, Calif. (Photo by Michael Rozman/Warner Bros.)

President George W. Bush made his first appearance on The Ellen show on Thursday.

Ellen and Bush talked about the current political climate of the country, the importance of free press and his contentious relationship with Russian President Vladimir Putin.

The former president also opens up about the trouble he had while putting on a rain poncho at President Trump’s inauguration.

Bush also talked about his new book “Portraits of Courage: A Commander in Chief’s Tribute to America’s Warriors”.

Bush also told Ellen about meeting Putin's dog.

You can watch "The Ellen Degeneres Show" weekdays at 3 p.m. on NBC 5.