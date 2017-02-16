Preparing for Severe Weather Season | NBC 5 Dallas-Fort Worth
Preparing for Severe Weather Season

    NBC 5 Weather

    Do you know what to do and where to go when severe weather hits? How prepared are you when Mother Nature throws her worst our way?

    Whether you’ve lived in North Texas for decades or just moved to the area in the last few months, having a severe weather plan of action is critical. And now is the time to start planning and preparing!

    Meteorologists Rick Mitchell and Brian James will be live on the NBC DFW Facebook page starting at about 6:40 this evening to answer your questions and give you the information you need to prepare for this upcoming severe weather season.

    Join us as we take that first step in keeping you ahead of the storm!

