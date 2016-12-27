Power Tools Stolen from Fort Worth Veteran | NBC 5 Dallas-Fort Worth
Power Tools Stolen from Fort Worth Veteran

By Meredith Yeomans

    Jesse Taylor says someone stole thousands of dollars worth of power tools that he uses to mentor kids.

    His life is dedicated to helping at-risk youth but now a Fort Worth man is in need of help himself.

    Jesse Taylor says someone recently stole all his power tools – the same tools he uses to mentor kids.

    Taylor works as a mechanic.

    Not only does he teach kids about cars, he then uses the money he makes to take them on outings.

    Monday afternoon, he and the kids were going to work on a car when he realized all his power tools had been stolen from his shop at home.

    He isn't sure who took them or why.

    But he desperately needs them back and says his livelihood depends on it.

    "I was devastated. I was thrown back because, really, that's like, that's my livelihood. I give so much to the community because I go out and I give so much to the community, but I give to the community from these tools back here," Taylor said.

    Taylor says the tools are valued at about $8,000.

    A GoFundMe page has been set up to help pay for replacements.

