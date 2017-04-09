Politicians From Across Texas Speak at Dallas Mega March

Politicians from throughout the state speak at Dallas Mega March. One who is planning a run for Senate, another who is considering it. Sunday April 9, 2017.

Politicians from throughout the State of Texas were in Dallas for the Mega March on Sunday April 9, 2017.

One of them was Rep. Beto O’Rourke, D-El Paso. O’Rourke has announced that he will run against Texas Senator Ted Cruz. O’Rourke talked about immigration and his home district of El Paso.

“When people tell you we need to secure the border, I want you to tell them about El Paso, Texas the safest city in the United States, whose safety and security and that of Texas depends on treating every single one of us with dignity and respect,” said Representative O’Rourke.

Rep. Joaquin Castro, D-San Antonio, also spoke at Dallas City Hall. He tells political reporter Julie Fine he will decide by the end of the month whether to make a run for Senate. He too talked about immigration.

“In every generation, there have been politicians who have tried to divide Americans, and turn them against each other, who have tried to turn the people against immigrants, the newest comers. But in every generation, there have been God saving people like yourself,” said Rep. Castro.

While they could face each other in the primary, the two were very friendly at the rally. They shook hands, and Fort Worth Representative Marc Veasey called them up after they spoke. He told the crowd to send more people like them to Washington, DC.