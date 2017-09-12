Political Action Committee to Urge Vote Against Dallas County Schools - NBC 5 Dallas-Fort Worth
OLY-DFW
NBC 5 InvestigatesBig Buses, Bigger Problems: Investigating DCS

SEND TIPS1-800-566-5865

Political Action Committee to Urge Vote Against Dallas County Schools

    processing...

    NEWSLETTERS

    Privacy policy | More Newsletters
    A political action committee has been formed that will urge Dallas County voters to vote no on Dallas County Schools in the November election. (Published 2 hours ago)

    A political action committee has been formed that will urge Dallas County voters to vote no on Dallas County Schools in the November election.

    The government-run school bus agency that transports students for nine area school districts, including the Dallas Independent School District, has run into past financial mismanagement that drew the attention of the state legislature.

    In an exclusive interview Tuesday, State Sen. Don Huffines, R-Dallas, and two members of the Dallas ISD Board of Trustees announced the creation of the PAC.

    A "no" vote would close DCS for good and transfer busing to the local school districts to run themselves.

    "This is one of only two remaining county-wide school districts in the state of Texas. They have justified their existence for decades by providing transportation and they do a terrible job of it," Huffines said. "This is about safety for our kids and what's best for the school districts in Dallas County."

    Supporters of DCS say the agency has improved in recent months and deserves a second chance.

    Published 2 hours ago

    Get the latest from NBC DFW anywhere, anytime

    • Download the App

      Available for IOS and Android
    Connect With Us
    AdChoices