A political action committee has been formed that will urge Dallas County voters to vote no on Dallas County Schools in the November election. (Published 2 hours ago)

PAC to Urge Voters to Vote Against DCS in November

A political action committee has been formed that will urge Dallas County voters to vote no on Dallas County Schools in the November election.

The government-run school bus agency that transports students for nine area school districts, including the Dallas Independent School District, has run into past financial mismanagement that drew the attention of the state legislature.

In an exclusive interview Tuesday, State Sen. Don Huffines, R-Dallas, and two members of the Dallas ISD Board of Trustees announced the creation of the PAC.

A "no" vote would close DCS for good and transfer busing to the local school districts to run themselves.

"This is one of only two remaining county-wide school districts in the state of Texas. They have justified their existence for decades by providing transportation and they do a terrible job of it," Huffines said. "This is about safety for our kids and what's best for the school districts in Dallas County."

Supporters of DCS say the agency has improved in recent months and deserves a second chance.