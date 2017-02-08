Police Turn to Public for Help Finding Missing Teenager

Dallas police are asking for the public's help in finding Isaiah Rahimi, a critical missing person who may be a danger to himself and others.

Rahimi was last seen Feb. 7, 2017 around 9:30 p.m. walking in the 4900 block of Haverwood Lane in Dallas. He was wearing a dark blue button down dress shirt, dark blue pants and white Nike Air Force One shoes.

Rahimi is an 18-year-old male with black hair and brown eyes. He is 6'2" tall and weighs about 160 pounds.

Police urge anyone with information about Rahimi or his location to call the Dallas Missing Persons Unit at 214-671-4268 or dial 9-1-1.

