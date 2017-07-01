Police Sergeant Injured in Crash, Suspect Captured by K9 | NBC 5 Dallas-Fort Worth
Police Sergeant Injured in Crash, Suspect Captured by K9

By Cody Lillich

    A Dallas police sergeant was injured in a crash in their patrol vehicle on Saturday morning.

    Dallas police said at about 2:45 a.m. Saturday an Infinity failed to yield right of way to a marked Dallas police unit. The sergeant had a bruised left knee and was taken to Baylor University Medical Center in Dallas.

    The suspect fled on foot from the crash and was later found by a police canine. The suspect is charged with driving while intoxicated and failure to stop and render aid. 

