Police Searching in Bedford for Man Who Led Them on Chase

Police said they are searching for a man Tuesday morning who led them on a chase in Tarrant County overnight.

Grand Prairie police said they began pursuing a Ford sedan at about 11:45 p.m.

The chase ended in Bedford when the man drove over curb and crashed into trees at a the Kensington Station Apartment Homes in the 2400 block of L. Don Dodson Drive, according to police. The man then exited the vehicle and ran.

Police said they recovered a handgun and are currently searching the man in the area.

Euless and Bedford police and Fort Worth's police helicopter are assisting in the search.

No details about the beginning of the chase have been released.