Police Search for Missing Elderly Woman

Dallas Police Department is requesting the public's help in locating 83-year-old Anita Delgado.

Delgado was last seen on foot on Feb. 18 around 8 p.m. in the 2900 block of McGowan St in Dallas. She was wearing a blue and yellow blouse, a blue scarf, blue pants and a blue sweater.

Delgado is 5'2" tall and weighs 120 pounds. She has salt and pepper hair and brown eyes. She suffers from major health issues and needs mediacal attention. She has bruises on her face.

Dallas Police Department urges anyone with information on the location of Delgado to call 9-1-1 or the department non-emergency number at 214-671-4268.