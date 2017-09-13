Police Pull Over Mayor for Driving Lawn Mower While Drinking

Police pulled over a South Carolina mayor last month who turned out to be drinking on an odd mode transportation - a riding lawn mower.

Police pulled over a South Carolina mayor last month who turned out to be drinking on an odd mode transportation, officers said.



With lights flashing, Horry County police officers pulled up behind a man on a riding lawn mower after dark on August 25 and tried to get him to stop.



The police dash cam video shows the driver kept going on a slow-speed chase, until the officers pulled up next to him and ordered him to stop.



The mayor of Aynor, a small town about 30 miles northwest of Myrtle Beach, was behind the wheel.



Mayor John Gardner was driving the lawnmower with on a two-lane road with an open can of beer at night.



Gardner, who's also the chief financial officer for Horry County Schools, was very apologetic.



The Horry County officers requested Aynor police to come out.



Shortly afterward, an unidentified man showed up and drove the lawn mower away.



Gardner was not arrested or issued a ticket that night and Horry County police allegedly did not file a police report.



The Aynor police chief said they neither initiated nor investigated the incident, so they couldn't comment.



Horry County Schools said there would be no action taken against Gardner because there is no report or charges.