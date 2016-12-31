Police Officer Shoots Armed Man Outside Fort Worth Home

Police said an officer shot a 25-year-old man who fired arrows at them outside a Fort Worth home Friday night.

Fort Worth police said patrol officers were flagged down by the man's parents in the 5300 block of Wonder Drive at about 10:20 p.m. The parents said their son was suicidal.

The man was inside the home firing arrows toward the officers, police said no officers were struck.

Police said the man later exited the home with a longneck over his shoulder and made offensive gestures and comments toward officers. As the man approached, police said an officer fired a shot at the man, striking him in his abdomen.

Even after being shot, police said the man was still combative with officers as they handcuffed him.

Police said the man was transported to a hospital with injuries that were not life threatening.