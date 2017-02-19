Police Need Your Help Finding Missing 82-Year-Old Man

Dallas police are looking for a missing 82-year-old man.

The department said Francisco Rodriguez is diagnosed with a cognitive impairment. He is 5 feet, 10 inches tall with black and gray hair and brown eyes.

He is believed to be wearing a gray sweatshirt, black pants and white shoes.

Rodriguez was last seen in Dallas on Sunday afternoon around 2:45 p.m. He may be driving a green, 2000 Pontiac Sun-fire with Texas License Plate CP5G840.

Police believe Rodriguez could be a threat to his own safety.

Call Dallas Police at 214.671.4668 if you know anything about Rodriguez's whereabouts.