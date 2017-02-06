Authorities said an arrest has been made in connection with a bomb threat called into Byron Nelson High School that left the school locked down Jan. 30.

Trophy Club police told Northwest Independent School District officials Monday that they had arrested one person in connection with the threat. Further details about the arrest have not yet been released.

The initial lockdown included Byron Nelson and three other schools — Medlin Middle School, Beck Elementary School and Lake Elementary School. All but Byron Nelson were allowed to dismiss their students after a short time.

Law enforcement, including SWAT officers and the FBI, did not find any suspicious items on the Byron Nelson campus.

Northwest ISD officials said police released the students who remained in the building later that evening.

No injuries were reported.