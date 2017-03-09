Police Looking for Man Who Stabbed a Dog and Left it to Die

Irving Police want to find the man they say stabbed a dog, then tied it to a dumpster and left it to die.

Irving Police hope surveillance video helps catch the man they say stabbed a dog multiple times, then left the dog to die.

Officers were called to the 1800 block of W. Irving Boulevard on Monday February 27. That's where they found the deceased dog lying next to a dumpster.

While investigating, officers obtained surveillance video from a nearby business showing a man walking with the dog. Officers say the man is believed to be a White or Hispanic male between 40 and 50 years old, with a thin build.

The DFW Humane Society is offering a $5,000 reward for information that leads to an arrest and indictment.

If you have any information, you're ask to call the Irving Police Department at (972)-273-1010.