Police Investigate Officer-Involved Shooting in Burleson

Texas Sky Ranger captures video of police investigating an officer-involved shooting in Burleson. (Published 11 minutes ago)

Police say three officers opened fire, striking a man who was allegedly holding a knife and a gun outside a house Friday afternoon in Burleson.

The officers were dispatched to the 800 block of Pecan Street just before 3 p.m. on a report of a shooting. When they arrived, they said a man in his early 20s who was reported to have been shot in the mouth came out of a home holding the weapons.

Two Burleson police officers and a Johnson County constable fired at the man, striking him an unknown number of times.

The man was rushed to John Peter Smith Hospital in unknown condition.

The Texas Rangers have been called to the scene to investigate.

Check back and refresh this page for the latest update. As this story is developing, elements may change.