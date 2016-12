Dallas police investigated a double shooting inside an apartment parking garage in Uptown early Monday morning.

Officers responded to reports of a shooting inside the Gables Villa Rosa apartments at 2600 Cedar Springs at about 2:30 a.m.

Two men injured in the shooting were taken to hospitals, and both were expected to recover.

Video FW Officer on Restricted Duty After Making Arrest on Video

A suspected shooter got away. The investigation remains ongoing, police said.