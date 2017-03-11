Dallas Police Investigate After Body Found in Trinity River

Dallas Police are investigating after a body was found in the Trinity River overnight.

Dallas Police say a body was discovered in the Trinity River just south of downtown Dallas late Friday night.

Investigators say someone was canoeing down the river when they saw the body.

Officers worked with the Dallas Fire Rescue swift water rescue team to retrieve the body out of the river.

Police say the woman died from a gunshot, then was dumped in the river.

Dallas Body Found in Trinity River

Dallas Police are investigating after a body was found in the Trinity River overnight. (Published 54 minutes ago)

As of Saturday morning, the woman's name had not been released. Homicide detectives are investigating.