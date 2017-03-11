Dallas Police Investigate After Body Found in Trinity River | NBC 5 Dallas-Fort Worth
Dallas Police Investigate After Body Found in Trinity River

By Matt Jackson

     Dallas Police are investigating after a body was found in the Trinity River overnight. 

    (Published 50 minutes ago)

    Dallas Police say a body was discovered in the Trinity River just south of downtown Dallas late Friday night.

    Investigators say someone was canoeing down the river when they saw the body.

    Officers worked with the Dallas Fire Rescue swift water rescue team to retrieve the body out of the river.

    Police say the woman died from a gunshot, then was dumped in the river.

    As of Saturday morning, the woman's name had not been released. Homicide detectives are investigating.

    Published 49 minutes ago | Updated 43 minutes ago

