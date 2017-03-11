Dallas Police Investigate After Body Found in Trinity River

Dallas Police say a body was discovered in the Trinity River just south of downtown Dallas late Friday night.
Investigators say someone was canoeing down the river when they saw the body.
Officers worked with the Dallas Fire Rescue swift water rescue team to retrieve the body out of the river.
Police say the woman died from a gunshot, then was dumped in the river.
As of Saturday morning, the woman's name had not been released. Homicide detectives are investigating.
