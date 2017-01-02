Police Find Man Dead, Woman Wounded at Dallas Home

Police said they found a man dead and a woman wounded at a Dallas home Sunday morning.

Dallas Police responded to a welfare check call in the 1600 block of East Redbird Lane at 11:29 a.m. and found 83-year-old Choyce Moon dead.

Officers also found 80-year-old Mae Moon with undisclosed injuries. She was transported to a hospital in unknown condition.

No further details have been released.

Dallas police asked anyone with information about this incident to call their Homicide Unit at 214-671-3661 or contact Det. Raley at 214-671-3684 or tommy.raley@dpd.ci.dallas.tx.us.