Police Find Lewisville City Councilman Dead at Home

Lewisville city councilman Leroy Vaughn was found dead in his home on Wednesday afternoon.

Lewisville Police said Vaughn's body was discovered by his mother and another family member and the death appeared to be natural.

Vaughn who was in his early 70s has served on the Lewisville Council since 2011 and was appointed Deputy Mayor Pro Tem last June.

According to the city's public information officer James Kunke, Vaughn had a Bachelor's degree from the University of North Texas and a Master's degree from the University of Texas. He also spent 19 years working for the City of Davis, California as a firefighter, arson investigator, and building inspector.

Lewisville Mayor Rudy Durham issued the following statement Thursday:

"My deep condolences go out to Leroy's family and friends, who have suffered a personal loss. The City of Lewisville also has suffered a tremendous loss. Leroy dedicated most of his adult life to public service, first as a firefighter and inspector in California and then in Lewisville as a board volunteer and City Councilman. His unique insight will be missed on the Council. His example of selfless service to the community should be an example for others to follow."