Police Detain Man Who Crashed Into Dallas Fire Truck

Police said they detained a man who crashed a vehicle into a fire truck in Dallas Thursday night.

Authorities said police and firefighters responded to a call about a vehicle crash on northbound Interstate 35E near Beckley Avenue at 10 p.m.

While responders worked at the crash scene, police said a driver crashed into a Dallas Fire-Rescue truck that was being used to block traffic.

Police said they detained the male driver and performed a field sobriety test. No further details have been released.

No major injuries were reported.