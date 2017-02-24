Police Detain Man Who Crashed Into Dallas Fire Truck | NBC 5 Dallas-Fort Worth
Police Detain Man Who Crashed Into Dallas Fire Truck

    Metro

    Police said they detained a man who crashed a vehicle into a fire truck in Dallas Thursday night.

    Authorities said police and firefighters responded to a call about a vehicle crash on northbound Interstate 35E near Beckley Avenue at 10 p.m.

    While responders worked at the crash scene, police said a driver crashed into a Dallas Fire-Rescue truck that was being used to block traffic.

    Police said they detained the male driver and performed a field sobriety test. No further details have been released.

    No major injuries were reported.

    Published 2 hours ago
