Police Chase Ends With Crash & Neighborhood Losing Power

One man is under arrest after a police chase that resulted in a crash that damaged a sheriff deputy's patrol car and cut power to a neighborhood.

Police pursued an aggravated robbery suspect in southwest Dallas.

The chase ended in southeast Dallas at Elam and Holcomb roads when the suspect's vehicle ran into a utility pole.

The impact of the crash brought live wires and the pole to the ground. Some of the debris hit a Dallas County Sheriff deputy's vehicle.

The crash also caused a power outage in the Pleasant Grove neighborhood.

The driver now faces several charges.