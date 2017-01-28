Police Chase Ends With Crash & Neighborhood Losing Power | NBC 5 Dallas-Fort Worth
Police Chase Ends With Crash & Neighborhood Losing Power

    One man is under arrest after a police chase that resulted in a crash that damaged a sheriff deputy's patrol car and cut power to a neighborhood.

    Police pursued an aggravated robbery suspect in southwest Dallas.

    The chase ended in southeast Dallas at Elam and Holcomb roads when the suspect's vehicle ran into a utility pole.

    The impact of the crash brought live wires and the pole to the ground. Some of the debris hit a Dallas County Sheriff deputy's vehicle. 

    The crash also caused a power outage in the Pleasant Grove neighborhood.

    The driver now faces several charges.

    Published at 10:46 AM CST on Jan 28, 2017 | Updated at 11:14 AM CST on Jan 28, 2017
