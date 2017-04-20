Authorities from multiple police departments investigated an incident at Prosper High School early Thursday morning.

Police activity began at the school in the 300 block of Eagle Drive at about 12:45 a.m.

Authorities said a Plano Police Department bomb squad truck drove past the Collin County Sheriff's Department road block near the intersection of North Coleman Street and Eagle Drive at 2 a.m.

Breaking Man Arrested in Death of Arlington Mother

At about 2:45 a.m., sheriff's deputies removed the road block. By 3 a.m., all police vehicles had left the school.

Plano police said Prosper Independent School District officials would release a statement later in the morning.