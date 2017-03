Three people were caught on camera spray painting graffiti on the side of Plano West High School.

Police are searching for three people caught on camera last month vandalizing a Plano school.

The three spray-painted graffiti on the side of Plano West High School, police said.

The school is located on the 5600 block of West Parker Road.

Anyone with information about the incident or the whereabouts of the people in the video is asked to call North Texas Crime Stoppers at 1-877-373-TIPS. You could earn a cash reward and you never have to give your name.