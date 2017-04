Jonathan, an 11-year-old boy was reported missing Wednesday April 5th, 2017. He was last seen in Downtown Plano.

Plano police have found a missing 11-year-old boy.

Jonathan was found just after 8:30 Wednesday night in Allen.

The child was last seen in Downtown Plano around 6:30 Wednesday night, but was later found in Allen.

Police say Jonathan has been reunited with his family, and is safe.