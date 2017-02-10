Plano city officials said Thursday they captured one of two dogs connected to at least eight biting incidents since last May.

A Plano resident called Animal Services to report seeing the two dogs lying between houses.

Animal Services Director Jamey Cantrell and several officers approached the dogs and used a net gun to capture one of them — an Australian Cattle Dog named Bonnie. The other dog — a white Labrador mix named Clyde — ran off.

Bonnie was taken to the city's Animal Services facility where she is under evaluation.

Officials said catching Bonnie was the priority, as she was responsible for all the bites. The running motion triggers Australian Cattle Dogs' instinct to "herd" by biting them on the back of the leg.

City officials asked anyone with information about Clyde to call Animal Services or 911.