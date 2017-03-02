An incredible gift was given Thursday to a Collin County man who inspired people without ever meaning to.

We first introduced you to Patrick Edmond nearly two weeks ago – his story of walking to work from Plano to McKinney made national headlines.

Video Plano Man Walks 15 Miles To Work Every Day

That's a 15 mile walk.

"You can’t keep your job if you don’t go to work," he said. "I used to work at the Braum's in Plano and I got transferred here because they needed help here. I said, 'OK,' and my commitment to them was, 'I have to be at work, so I'll be at work. Whatever it takes.'"

Edmond's work ethic and commitment struck a chord within the community.

After seeing NBC 5's story, Pat Lobb, who owns Toyota of McKinney, teamed up with 3E, a McKinney nonprofit, to gift Edmond a car – a 2014 Toyota Corolla.

"Very humbling, very humbling," Edmond said. "I made that walk, and there were days when I would walk a mile and God would carry me the rest of the way."

And on his long walk, Edmond would pass by Lobb's dealership, which sits right off U.S. Highway 75.

"He [Edmond] said, 'God and I walk past your dealership every day.' And I said, 'Well, you need to take care of God a little better and put him in this car!'" Lobb said, laughing.

Lobb took care of the tag, title, sales tax and registration for the car.

A GoFundMe page raised more than $3,700. Edmond will use that money for insurance and maintenance.

Braum's said they offered Edmond a chance to move back to the Plano location with his promotion intact once they saw on NBC 5 that he was walking to work, but he has chosen to stay in McKinney because he is thrilled with his new position.

"We cannot say enough about Patrick. His commitment to his work is remarkable and we commend him. We look forward to what the future has in store for him," said Amanda Beuchaw, public relations director for Braum's.