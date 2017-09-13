A Plano man was sentenced to 50 years behind bars this week for the repeated aggravated sexual assault of a child, the Collin County District Attorney's Office says.



Steven Troy Tillery, 50, sexually abused a girl related to him at least three times as she slept. The assaults happened when the girl was 12 and 13 years of age.



Tillery, prosecutors said, also sent the girl text messages describing the acts of abuse and asked the child to allow him to continue with the abuse in exchange for gifts.



The child told her mother about the text messages and her mother then contacted law enforcement.



During the investigation, the victim shared details of the abuse in an interview with The Children's Advocacy Center of Collin County.



"This child's courage in speaking out ensured that this perpetrator is locked up, behind bars, never to violate another child again," said Collin County District Attorney Greg Willis.



In addition to jail time, Tillery was fined $10,000.