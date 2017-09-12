Rain or shine, our weather forecast gets delivered to your in-box everyday.
A Plano girl's inspiration to help the victims of Hurricane Harvey is inspiring others.
Brooke Cobb, 11, started a GoFundMe page to buy shoes for the victims of the hurricane.
SAS Shoes saw her story and wanted to help her reach her goal.
Tuesday afternoon, the SAS team drove to Plano to meet with Brook and her mother Shannon -- and they brought a truckload of shoes with them.
Brooke's GoFundMe page has raised $2,300 -- more than double her original goal of $1,000.
If you'd like to make a donation, visit her GoFundMe page here.
Other ways to help the victims of Hurricane/TS Harvey:
DONATE MONEY
The Salvation Army is also accepting financial donations. Salvation Army 1-800-SAL-ARMY (725-2769) HelpSalvArmy.org
DONATE BLOOD
Carter BloodCare will send blood donations to its partners affected by Hurricane Harvey. 1-877-571-1000. Text DONATE4LIFE to 444-999
HELP PETS
SPCA of Texas is expecting 300 cats and dogs to come to North Texas. The agendy is asking for donations of cat litter, litter boxes, towels, blankets, treats, toys and newspaper. Donations can be dropped off at the following two locations: SPCA of Texas Jan Rees-Jones Animal Care Center at 2400 Lone Star Drive in Dallas and the SPCA of Texas at 8411 Stacy Road in McKinney. Monetary donations can be made online at SPCA.org/gift