Rain or shine, our weather forecast gets delivered to your in-box everyday.

A Plano girl's inspiration to help the victims of Hurricane Harvey is inspiring others.



Brooke Cobb, 11, started a GoFundMe page to buy shoes for the victims of the hurricane.



SAS Shoes saw her story and wanted to help her reach her goal.



Tuesday afternoon, the SAS team drove to Plano to meet with Brook and her mother Shannon -- and they brought a truckload of shoes with them.



NTX Officer Makes Personal Journey to Help Harvey Victims

Many North Texas first responders went to Houston and surrounding communities to assist in the aftermath of Hurricane Harvey. As they return home, they're sharing their experiences. (Published Monday, Sept. 11, 2017)

Brooke's GoFundMe page has raised $2,300 -- more than double her original goal of $1,000.



If you'd like to make a donation, visit her GoFundMe page here.