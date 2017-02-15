Plano Firefighters Battle Fire at Corner Bakery Cafe

Firefighters said they battled a fire at a Corner Bakery Café in Plano Wednesday morning.
Plano firefighters responded to a call at the Corner Bakery in the 900 block of North Central Expressway near the Collin Creek Mall just before 5 a.m.
Plano Fire Department spokeswoman Peggy Harrell the restaurant had burned for a while before someone noticed and called 911.
Harrell said they expect extensive damage to the building
No further details have been released.
Published 28 minutes ago | Updated 5 minutes ago