Plano Firefighters Battle Fire at Corner Bakery Cafe | NBC 5 Dallas-Fort Worth
WATCH LIVE: 
Streaming Now: NBC 5 News
NBC_OTS_DFW

Plano Firefighters Battle Fire at Corner Bakery Cafe

    processing...

    NEWSLETTERS

    Privacy policy | More Newsletters

    Plano firefighters they battle a fire at a Corner Bakery Café off U.S. 75 Wednesday morning.

    (Published 5 minutes ago)

    Firefighters said they battled a fire at a Corner Bakery Café in Plano Wednesday morning.

    Plano firefighters responded to a call at the Corner Bakery in the 900 block of North Central Expressway near the Collin Creek Mall just before 5 a.m.

    Plano Fire Department spokeswoman Peggy Harrell the restaurant had burned for a while before someone noticed and called 911.

    Harrell said they expect extensive damage to the building

    No further details have been released.

    Published 28 minutes ago | Updated 5 minutes ago
    Connect With Us
    AdChoices