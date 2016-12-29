Plano Fire-Rescue Use App To Save Lives

According to the American Heart Association, someone in the United States has a heart attack every 43 seconds.

When those emergencies happen, the sooner someone starts CPR the better the chances of survival.

Plano Fire-Rescue is now utilizing technology that allows the public to help them save lives. It’s an app called Pulse Point and can be found for free on mobile devices.

“The basic premise behind it is to allow citizens that are trained in CPR to help other citizens that are having medical emergencies,” Chief Sam Greif explained.

"Anyone that's in a public place - a shopping mall, grocery store or any place like that, it will alert all those that are nearby who know CPR,” Greif added. “They can go there and assist that individual prior to us even arriving on the scene."

When Plano Fire-Rescue get a service call for a medical emergency, you’ll get an alert on your mobile device. It will tell you the type of call and where it is located. There is a map that shows you just how close you are located and how to get to the person in need.

“It will only show you public places,” Greif said. “You don’t want citizens who are having a heart attack and called 911 having people come into their home.”

A resident or visitor can then administer CPR until first responders arrive.

“Seconds count as we say. You've got anywhere between four and six minutes without oxygen before the brain starts losing critical brain cells and brain death occurs between six and ten minutes,” Greif said. “So, time is of the essence."

Several thousand people have already registered for the app and fire-rescue officials urge more people who live, work and visit Plano to do the same.

"The more subscribers signed up for it, the greater chance that you can be in an area where someone needs assistance to go render that aide to them quickly,” Greif said. “And you may be the individual that needs that help and someone will be there to assist you."