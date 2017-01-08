The Dallas Stars team plane leaving St. Louis for Los Angeles Sunday afternoon was forced to land immediately after takeoff when smoke emerged from the cockpit.
A team spokesman says no one was hurt during the incident.
Another plane is being sent to St. Louis to take the team to Southern California, where the Stars will play the Los Angeles Kings Monday night, followed by a matchup with the Anaheim Ducks Tuesday evening.
Published at 3:05 PM CST on Jan 8, 2017 | Updated at 4:25 PM CST on Jan 8, 2017