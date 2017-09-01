The manager of a Pizza Hut in Sugar Land, Texas, mobilized a group of employees and friends to help cook and deliver pizzas to Harvey flood victims stuck in their Houston-area homes.

The manager of a Houston-area Pizza Hut rallied a team of employees and family members to provide food for people trapped in waterlogged neighborhoods due to Hurricane Harvey. The crew used kayaks to navigate the flooded streets.

When Shayda Habib, regional manager of the Sugar Land, Texas, Pizza Hut went to check on the state of her restaurant in the wake of catastrophic flooding from record rainfall, she heard of people in the area who were stuck in their homes and running out of food, according to NBC Houston affiliate KPRC.

"When I heard there were families in need, I knew we needed to act fast," Habib told the station. "I called my husband and asked him to gather up kayaks and meet me at the restaurant."

With a team of co-workers and family members, Habib got to work preparing the pies. After making 120 pizzas, they loaded the pies on kayaks and headed out to to deliver the pizzas.

"We are so proud of our team for seeing a need, stepping up and helping the community in a time of devastation," Pizza Hut franchisee James Bodenstedt said in a statement to KPRC.