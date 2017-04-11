Pizza Hut Offers $9 Pizzas to Honor Tony Romo | NBC 5 Dallas-Fort Worth
Pizza Hut Offers $9 Pizzas to Honor Tony Romo

By Todd L. Davis

    Getty Images
    Left: Tony Romo of the Dallas Cowboys at AT&T Stadium. (Photo by Sarah Glenn/Getty Images) Right: A Pizza Hut pizza. (Photo by Jeff Schear/Getty Images for Pizza Hut)

    Pizza Hut is honoring Tony Romo with discounted pizza Tuesday.

    In honor of Romo being named a Dallas Maverick for a day, company spokesman Doug Terfehr said Pizza Hut will offer all large and medium pizzas for $9 when ordered online.

    "Romo is an all-time Dallas sports great and $9 pizzas on the final home is a good way for fans to partake in the recognition," the company stated in a news release.

    To receive a discount pizza, enter the promo code "ROMOMAVS" when ordering on Pizza Hut's website or app. The offer is available at all participating Dallas-Fort Worth locations.

    The former Dallas Cowboys quarterback starred in a Pizza Hut ad during the 2015 Super Bowl.

    Published 26 minutes ago | Updated 23 minutes ago
