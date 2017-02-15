Pipeline Explosion Rocks South Texas Homes

A pipeline explosion lit up the night sky and rocked homes near the South Texas city of Refugio early Wednesday morning.

Jennette Montano told NBC News she heard "a big boom" that woke her up from her Lamar, Texas home at about 1:30 a.m. At first, she thought it might have been a meteor.

"My sister in law called me and said did you hear that?" Montano, 52 said. "I went outside and looked. It was glowing, orange or yellow."

NBC affiliate KRIS-TV reported flames were visible from several miles away.

Officials said there were no injuries and the fire was extinguished.