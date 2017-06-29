Photos: Wrangling Loose Pigs on I-45 After Fiery Crash

Authorities had to round up several pigs after a semi crash that has shut down Interstate 45 in WilmerThursday morning. Both directions of I-45 were closed between Pleasant Run Road and Belt Line Road at about 6:45 a.m. The truck, which tipped onto its side in the crash, was transporting pigs, which scattered on the road. Live video from Texas Sky Ranger showed several groups of pigs walking through traffic. One group of pigs made wandered about a half mile away from the scene of the crash before being ushered back by police.

Authorities had to round up several pigs after a semi crash that has shut down Interstate 45 in Dallas Thursday morning.