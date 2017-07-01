Photo of Shark in Lewisville Lake a Hoax: Texas Game Warden

A photo circulating on social media claims to show a shark caught in Lewisville Lake, however Texas Game Wardens say the photo is a hoax, Saturday July 1, 2017.

The article claims a man named "Ima Lion," from Addison, caught the 74 pound fresh water shark this week along the north shore of Lewisville Lake. It goes on to claim that Lion's granddaughter Shebe, from Denton, posed for a photo with the shark.

Once the story started gaining attention online, the Texas Game Warden posted on twitter saying "There is no freshwater shark in Lake Lewisville. #fakenews. Enjoy our North Texas lakes, be safe and stay sober."





The story actually stems back to 2013 when a bull shark was caught in Maryland, where the Chesapeake Bay and Potomac River meet. You can check out the story from National Geographic here.



That same photo of the little girl, actually named Savannah, can also be seen in the article.