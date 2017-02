A new change.org petition wants Texans to embrace a new official state symbol: the taco.

Launched by taco author and journalist Mando Rayo, the petition suggests the taco as an alternative to chili con carne, the state dish of Texas since 1977.

"People here eat tacos five days a week. Tacos were here before Texas was Texas," Rayo told the Texas Standard.

