Dallas Police are asking for help in identifying a person that may have information about a sexual assault that occurred Sunday in Deep Ellum, Tuesday June 20, 2017.

Dallas Police are asking for help in identifying a person that may have information about a sexual assault that occurred in Deep Ellum on Sunday.

The man is described as a Latin male, approximately 5'6'' and 210 pounds, with a mustache and small goatee. He also has tattoos on both arms and was wearing glasses, according to police.

He is considered a person of interest and wanted for questioning only at this time, police said.

The alleged sexual assault happened on June 18 at about 1:17 a.m. along South Malcolm X Boulevard.

The 29-year-old woman told police she was approached by a black male in a vehicle. She got into that car, and then the suspect assaulted her, said police.

The woman was able to get out of the vehicle and call 911 for help.

Police say this investigation is still in its preliminary stages.

Weather Alert Texas Puts Government Response on Standby for TS Cindy

If you have any information about the assault, or this person of interest, you could contact Dallas Police.