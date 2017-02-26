One Dead, Two Others Injured in Fort Worth Crash

A crash in Fort Worth Sunday left one person dead and two others seriously injured.

A rollover crash in Fort Worth Sunday night left one person dead and two others injured, officials said.

The crash occured in the 5300 block of SE Loop 820 Service Road around 8:30 p.m. One person was killed and two other people were seriously injured in the crash, according to MedStar ambulance services.

The accident was described as a rollover crash, according to Daniel Segura, a public information officer with the Fort Worth Police Department.

The details surrounding the crash, including the number of cars involved, was still under investigation, Segura said.