Person Injured in Crash Involving Train in Dallas

Police said one person suffered minor injuries in a crash involving a train in Dallas Tuesday night.



Authorities said the vehicle was struck by a commercial train near the intersection of Cedar Springs Road and Mockingbird Lane at about 11 p.m.

Witnesses said the train was crossing the intersection to hook up to cars containing corn syrup on the other side.

There are no signals or gates near the intersection to indicate train tracks run over the road.

No further details have been released.

