One Hospitalized after Bar Argument, Shooting

Windows to nearby businesses were shattered following a shooting outside of a Dallas bar.

One person has been hospitalized after an argument at a bar in far North Dallas ends in a shooting.

Dallas Police were called to the Prime Time Grill and Bar around 2a.m. Saturday in the 3900 block of Rosemeade Parkway, near President George Bush Turnpike.

Police said the victim drove to the hospital, their condition is unknown.

Multiple windows were shot out at businesses near the shooting.

Police detained possible suspects on the scene but have not confirmed whether an arrest has been made.