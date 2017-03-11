People start lining up for the annual St. Patrick's Parade in Dallas.

The St. Patrick's Day Parade will roll down Greenville Avenue Saturday morning.

An estimated 130,000 people are expected to pack the two-mile route. It's the fourth-largest St. Patrick's Day parade in the country.

Early Saturday morning, people were already lining the parade route, hours before the actual start time of 11 a.m.

Lower Greenville hosts the St. Patrick's Day Block Party.

Throughout the day, the Dallas Police Department will be watching over all the festivities along the parade route and Lower Greenville.

Organizers urge spectators to take DART to the parade or use ride sharing.

Next year's St. Patrick's Day celebration in Dallas will take place on the actual holiday, March 17, 2018.