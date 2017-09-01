People Continue to Help Others After Harvey - NBC 5 Dallas-Fort Worth
People Continue to Help Others After Harvey

By Lily Jang

    Texans are continuing to depend on each other as cleanup begins in Houston. We are seeing that the best of people have come from the worst of times. (Published Friday, Sept. 1, 2017)

    Clairissa Anderson, her husband William and their five kids were rescued from their flooded home Saturday night in Humble, 30 minutes north of Houston.

    William Anderson says, "The water was up to the neck level, chest level on her and she had the baby on one shoulder walking."

    His next concern: Where will his family live? They didn't have to worry long. William works security at Grey House apartments in the River Oaks District. His bosses opened up a two-bedroom apartment for as long as they need.

    "He has gone above and beyond to say the least. He was stuck up here for seven days working security working for the property unable to get back to his home and before he went home he came and rescued us," William Anderson says.

    Complete strangers collected diapers, food, clothing and shoes for the kids. They had all of the necessities. It was miracle this family was praying for.

    "Thank you because we had nowhere. We appreciate it very much," Clairissa Anderson says.

    William Anderson says, "Saying thank you is saying too little."

    Jennifer Rivera with River Oaks District says, "We've always been told family comes first and this is a wonderful way to demonstrate that is actually true. and the fact that we're able to do this for this family had been a blessing."

    The Andersons are only beginning to assess the enormity of what they'll go home to. And although the storm has changed them, it won't define them.

    "Possessions can be replaced. We can't," says Clairissa Anderson.

    Published at 8:42 PM CDT on Sep 1, 2017 | Updated at 10:32 PM CDT on Sep 1, 2017

