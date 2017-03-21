Pedestrian Fatally Struck by Train in Fort Worth: Police

Live video from Texas Sky Ranger will appear in the player above. From time to time the signal may go black -- this is normal and the video should return soon.

Police are investigating a deadly train crash in Fort Worth.

Officers say a male in his 50s was struck and killed Monday afternoon by a BNSF Railway train at about 2:30 on the railroad tracks on McCart Avenue near Yates Street.

No other injuries have been reported.

