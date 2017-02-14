A Parker County constable was arrested Monday on a charge of continuous family violence.

Charles Hunt, 43, of Springtown, became constable in Parker County’s Precinct 1 last month.

Jail records show he was booked into the Wise County Jail by Texas Rangers and released on $15,000 bond.

An affidavit from a Texas Ranger who investigated the alleged crime said that the female victim reported he first assaulted her in 2014 by striking her in the face with his hand and that the assaults have continued.

The victim said, "these assaults have happened so frequently she cannot remember all of them," the Ranger wrote in an affidavit.

Hunt did not return a phone call to his office seeking comment.