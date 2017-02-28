Parents Blame Glue Shortage on Kids Making "Slime"

The makers of Elmer's glue say a new surge in the popularity of "slime" is leading to a spike in sales.

Parents, you may need to stock up bottles of glue for your kids. They are flying off the shelves right now because of an old craze that's making a big comeback.

Kids are making "slime." It's a gluey substance also known as "gak" or "flubber."

Responds Satellite TV Offer That Sounds Too Good to Be True

We first told you about the problem last week, but now we are hearing from the glue company itself.

Elmer's tells NBC News the company saw a surge in sales in the second half of 2016, mainly because of what they are calling "slime mania."

Elmer's says it plans to increase production of the white school glue from here on out.

Parents have been posting on social media about the so-called glue shortage.

Responds Companies Help Wylie Homeowner After Paid Contractor Vanishes

One mother on Facebook wrote that she buys 20 bottles a month for her daughter to make slime.

Walmart says it has seen an impact, and it is rolling out a plan to respond to the increase to make sure stores don't run out.