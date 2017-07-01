The Palestine Police Department arrested Andrew Glenn Taylor for the murder of Ricki Deann Taylor, who was reported missing on June 22.

Andrew Taylor, 50, is the ex-husband of Ricki Taylor, the deceased.

Palestine Police located Ricki Taylor's body on Friday, June 23, off of Houston County Road. They located her truck the day before - the same day she was reported missing, June 22.

Ms. Taylor died of a single gunshot wound to the head on June 21, according to the autopsy report.

Andrew Taylor, whose bond was set a $1 million, was booked in Anderson County on June 30.

The investigation is still ongoing and this story will be updated as more details are released.