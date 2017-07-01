Palestine Police Arrest Woman's Ex-Husband for Murder in Shooting Incident | NBC 5 Dallas-Fort Worth
Palestine Police Arrest Woman's Ex-Husband for Murder in Shooting Incident

By Charles Nichelson

    Andrew Glenn Taylor

    The Palestine Police Department arrested Andrew Glenn Taylor for the murder of Ricki Deann Taylor, who was reported missing on June 22.

    Andrew Taylor, 50, is the ex-husband of Ricki Taylor, the deceased.

    Palestine Police located Ricki Taylor's body on Friday, June 23, off of Houston County Road. They located her truck the day before - the same day she was reported missing, June 22.

    Ms. Taylor died of a single gunshot wound to the head on June 21, according to the autopsy report. 

    Andrew Taylor, whose bond was set a $1 million, was booked in Anderson County on June 30.

    The investigation is still ongoing and this story will be updated as more details are released. 

    Published 28 minutes ago | Updated 9 minutes ago
