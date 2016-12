Two lanes of eastbound Interstate 635 west of Forest Lane remain closed to traffic Wednesday after a truck overturned and spilled a load of pallets or crates onto the roadway. (Published Wednesday, April 27, 2016)

Dallas police said they were called to the scene at about 10:40 a.m.

By noon, crews were still working to clear the scene and right the trailer.

Eastbound traffic has been allowed to pass in the HOV lane and in an outside lane.